Privacy at the Crossroads Series: Brexit and Data Protection: What Does It Mean for Your Business?

In-Person London Seminar: Brexit and Data Protection: What Does It Mean for Your Business?

Wednesday, 17 August 2016

On June 23, 2016, the UK held a referendum to decide on its continued membership in the European Union. The outcome is the decision for the UK to withdraw its membership from the European Union. This seminar will focus on the impact of the Brexit vote on data protection standards and the incoming EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Join us for breakfast to discuss:

The UK's post-Brexit options

Application of the GDPR

Impact of the Brexit vote on the UK ICO

When

Registration (and breakfast) from 8:30 a.m. BST

Seminar at 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. BST

Where

Hunton & Williams

30 St Mary Axe

London EC3A 8EP