Privacy at the Crossroads Series: Brexit and Data Protection: What Does It Mean for Your Business?
August 17, 2016
In-Person London Seminar: Brexit and Data Protection: What Does It Mean for Your Business?
Wednesday, 17 August 2016
On June 23, 2016, the UK held a referendum to decide on its continued membership in the European Union. The outcome is the decision for the UK to withdraw its membership from the European Union. This seminar will focus on the impact of the Brexit vote on data protection standards and the incoming EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
Join us for breakfast to discuss:
- The UK's post-Brexit options
- Application of the GDPR
- Impact of the Brexit vote on the UK ICO
When
Registration (and breakfast) from 8:30 a.m. BST
Seminar at 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. BST
Where
Hunton & Williams
30 St Mary Axe
London EC3A 8EP
