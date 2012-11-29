Privacy at the Crossroads Series: Data Protection Executive Briefing: Challenges Faced by Processors

In-Person London Seminar

Data Protection Executive Briefing: Challenges Faced by Processors

29 November, 2012

Following the launch of our Data Protection Executive Briefing Paper on the proposed general EU Data Protection Regulation, please join us for a further workshop that will explore the challenges facing processors under the draft Regulation. In this seminar, you will:

1) Explore how the obligations on processers will be significantly expanded;

2) Learn how this will affect your organisation, whether as a processor or controller; and

3) Create a checklist for preparing your organisation for the changes ahead.





When

Registration (and breakfast) at 8:30 a.m.

Seminar 9:00 to 10:00 a.m.



Where

Hunton & Williams

30 St Mary Axe

London EC3A 8EP

Registration

To reserve your place, contact Claire Andrews.



