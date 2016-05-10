Privacy at the Crossroads Series: Data Transfers under the GDPR and the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield

In-Person London Seminar

Data Transfers under the GDPR and the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield



Tuesday, 10 May 2016

The EU General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”) is now officially EU law and will significantly change the EU data protection landscape. This seminar will focus on the impact of the GDPR on cross-border data transfers, including the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield and other data transfer mechanisms.

Join us for breakfast to discuss:

Privacy Shield – to be or not to be?

Alternative data transfer mechanisms

Long-term data transfer strategy under the GDPR

What does this mean for processors?

When

Registration (and breakfast) from 8:30 a.m. BST

Seminar at 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. BST

Where

Hunton & Williams

30 St Mary Axe

London EC3A 8EP

For more information, contact Vonny Chiu.