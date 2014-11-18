Privacy at the Crossroads Series: Hunton Global Privacy Update

November 18, 2014

Hunton & Williams is closely following the latest developments on data protection, privacy and cybersecurity. We host regular, 30-minute webcasts (audio only) to provide listeners with brief updates on the most significant issues. These sessions are held bimonthly.

We hope you found the information useful. For the latest developments in privacy and cybersecurity, please visit the Hunton & Williams Privacy and Information Security Law Blog

Speakers

Bridget Treacy, Partner and Head of the UK Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice, Hunton & Williams

Lisa Sotto, Chair of the Global Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice, Hunton & Williams LLP

Wim Nauwelaerts, Partner and Head of the Brussels Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice, Hunton & Williams

Bojana Bellamy, President, Centre for Information Policy Leadership, Hunton & Williams

Brittany Bacon, Associate, Hunton & Williams LLP

Tim Hickman, Associate, Hunton & Williams

 

Jump to Page