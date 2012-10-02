Privacy at the Crossroads Series: Launch of the Data Protection Executive Briefing

In-Person London Seminar

Launch of the Data Protection Executive Briefing: Preparing Your Organisation for the Changes Ahead

2 October, 2012

The European Commission's proposed data protection framework promises fundamental change, particularly for UK organisations which historically have enjoyed a more pragmatic approach to data protection regulation than other EU jurisdictions. In this seminar, you will:

1) Hear the latest on the UK's negotiations in Europe; and

2) Receive a copy of our Executive Briefing, designed to help you:

Raise awareness of the proposed changes within your organisation;

Understand the EU legislative process; and

Anticipate and start planning for change.

Our guest speaker is John Bowman, Head of EU and International Data Protection Policy at the UK Ministry of Justice.

When

Registration (and breakfast) at 8:30 a.m.

Seminar 9:00 to 10:00 a.m.

Where

Hunton & Williams

30 St Mary Axe

London EC3A 8EP

Registration

To reserve your place, contact Claire Andrews.