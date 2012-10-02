Privacy at the Crossroads Series: Launch of the Data Protection Executive Briefing
October 2, 2012
In-Person London Seminar
Launch of the Data Protection Executive Briefing: Preparing Your Organisation for the Changes Ahead
2 October, 2012
The European Commission's proposed data protection framework promises fundamental change, particularly for UK organisations which historically have enjoyed a more pragmatic approach to data protection regulation than other EU jurisdictions. In this seminar, you will:
1) Hear the latest on the UK's negotiations in Europe; and
2) Receive a copy of our Executive Briefing, designed to help you:
- Raise awareness of the proposed changes within your organisation;
- Understand the EU legislative process; and
- Anticipate and start planning for change.
Our guest speaker is John Bowman, Head of EU and International Data Protection Policy at the UK Ministry of Justice.
When
2 October, 2012
Registration (and breakfast) at 8:30 a.m.
Seminar 9:00 to 10:00 a.m.
Where
Hunton & Williams
30 St Mary Axe
London EC3A 8EP
Registration
To reserve your place, contact Claire Andrews.