Privacy at the Crossroads Series: London Roundtable – Privacy Risk Framework and Approach to Risk in Proposed EU DP Regulation

In-Person London Roundtable – Privacy Risk Framework and Approach to Risk in Proposed EU DP Regulation

Join us for a roundtable discussion to learn about the flagship project of our Centre for Information Policy Leadership, the Privacy Risk Framework Project and how risk and organisational accountability are being incorporated into the proposed EU Data Protection Regulation.

In December 2014, the Centre published a second white paper entitled The Role of Risk in Data Protection. The Centre’s Privacy Risk Framework Project builds on the Centre’s earlier work on organisational accountability, and focuses specifically on risk assessments as an essential element of accountability and a tool to deliver effective data protection.

In this one-hour seminar, you will:

Learn about the key findings of the Centre’s Privacy Risk Project and how organisations can utilise the methodology to identify and evaluate privacy risks and their impact on individuals;

Explore how organisations can design and implement corporate privacy programmes based on risk assessments;

Examine how the risk-based approach is included in the proposed EU Regulation.

