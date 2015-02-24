Privacy at the Crossroads Series: Privacy in Practice-The One Stop Shop under the Draft Regulation: Where is it going?

In-Person London Seminar

Privacy in Practice ̶ The One Stop Shop under the Draft Regulation: Where is it going?

Join us for the next discussion in our series of seminars, Privacy in Practice, which examines current challenges in privacy and data protection and offers practical solutions to help organisations further develop their privacy programmes.

In this seminar, we will offer an update on the ‘One Stop Shop’ concept proposed in the draft EU Data Protection Regulation. The ‘One Stop Shop’ is still being heavily negotiated. We will analyse the texts proposed by the European Commission, European Parliament and European Council and discuss what this could mean for businesses in the future. We also will provide a brief update on the latest draft of the proposed Regulation published by the European Council.

By attending this seminar, you will:

Keep up-to-date with the latest developments on the proposed Regulation;

Develop an in-depth understanding of the ‘One Stop Shop’ proposal; and

Be ready to brief your management team on how to prepare for the likely changes ahead.

When

Registration (and breakfast) from 8:30 a.m. GMT

Seminar at 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. GMT

Where

Hunton & Williams

30 St Mary Axe

London EC3A 8EP