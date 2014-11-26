Privacy at the Crossroads Series: Privacy in Practice-Update on the Progress of the Draft Regulation
In-Person London Seminar
Privacy in Practice ̶ Update on the Progress of the Draft Regulation
26 November, 2014
Join us for the next discussion in our series of seminars, Privacy in Practice, which examines current challenges in privacy and data protection and offers practical solutions to help organisations further develop their privacy programmes.
In this seminar, we will offer an update on the negotiations on the EU Data Protection Regulation, including a comparison of the respective positions of the texts of the European Commission, European Parliament and European Commission on key areas. We also will explore and evaluate the areas of the Regulation which are still subject to intense negotiation and scrutiny.
By attending this seminar, you will:
- Keep up-to-date with the latest developments from the EU;
- Develop an in-depth understanding of the outstanding issues in the Regulation; and
- Be ready to brief your management team on how to prepare for the likely changes ahead.
When
Registration (and breakfast) from 8:30 a.m. GMT
Seminar at 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. GMT
Where
Hunton & Williams
30 St Mary Axe
London EC3A 8EP