Privacy at the Crossroads Series Seminar: Proposed EU General Data Protection Regulation: Preparing for Change

In-Person London Seminar

Proposed EU General Data Protection Regulation: Preparing for Change

Thursday, 17 September 2015

Join us for the next discussion in our Privacy in Practice series of seminars, which examines current challenges in privacy and data protection and offers practical solutions to help organisations further develop their privacy programmes.

In this seminar, we will provide:

A short update on the progress of the trilogue;

An update on controller and processor obligations, focusing on privacy by design and privacy impact assessments, key documentation, DPOs, Seals and Codes of Conduct;

A discussion of the role of Data Protection Authorities (consistency, co-operation and one-stop shop); and

A review of areas that will not be harmonized.

By attending this seminar, you will:

Keep up-to-date with the latest developments on the EU Data Protection Regulation;

Develop an in-depth understanding of the outstanding issues in the Regulation; and

Be ready to brief your management team on how to prepare for the likely changes ahead.

When

Registration (and breakfast) from 8:30 a.m. BST

Seminar at 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. BST

Where

Hunton & Williams

30 St Mary Axe

London EC3A 8EP

Please contact Vonny Chiu (email) for more information