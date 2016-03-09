Privacy at the Crossroads Series Webinar

GDPR: A How-To Guide (Part 1)

Wednesday, March 9, 2016

12:00 p.m. EST (New York)

5:00 p.m. GMT (London) / 6:00 p.m. CET (Brussels)

The General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”) will dramatically change the way global companies manage EU personal data. Join us for a webinar in which we explore the key changes and discuss a roadmap toward compliance.

This webinar is the first segment in a two-part series in which we will provide compliance tips and suggest a path forward.