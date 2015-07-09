Privacy at the Crossroads Series Webinar: Proposed EU General Data Protection Regulation: Preparing for Change (Part 1)

Thursday, July 9, 2015

Join us for a webinar on the latest developments on the EU Data Protection Regulation, including the recent “trilogue” negotiations among the Council of the European Union, the European Parliament and the European Commission.

In this webinar, we will provide:

A short overview of the current status of the EU Data Protection Regulation;

Highlights from the ongoing trilogue discussions; and

Guidance on how to prepare for the upcoming changes.

This webinar is the first segment of a two-part series addressing updates on the proposed European legislative reform. We will hold Part II later this year as negotiations continue to develop.

When

12:00 - 1:00 p.m. EDT

Contact

If you have any questions, please contact Vonny Chiu.

Recording Available

Click to view the recording. For further thought leadership on the GDPR, see our detailed guide on the GDPR prepared for in-house counsel.