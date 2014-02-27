Privacy in Practice-What next for the Regulation and the future of Safe Harbor?

In-Person London Seminar

Privacy in Practice ̶ What next for the Regulation and the future of Safe Harbor?

27 February, 2014

Join us for the next discussion in our series of seminars, Privacy in Practice, which examines current challenges in privacy and data protection and offers practical solutions to help organisations further develop their privacy programmes.

In this seminar, we will offer an European update on two key topics:

1. Recent developments on cross-border data transfer mechanisms in the wake of EU criticism of the US Safe Harbor framework. We will review the key recommendations made by the European Commission and the LIBE Committee of the European Parliament. Whether your company is certified to the Safe Harbor framework, or you have engaged a third-party vendor which is certified to the Safe Harbor framework, you will need to be aware of the impact of the proposed changes and what you should do now to prepare for them.

2. The future of the EU Data Protection Regulation under the Greek Presidency. We will examine the key provisions undergoing detailed negotiation, including the rising tensions between the European Council and the European Commission’s Legal Service over the ‘one-stop shop’ principle.

When

Registration (and breakfast) from 8:30 a.m. GMT

Seminar at 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. GMT

Where

Hunton & Williams

30 St Mary Axe

London EC3A 8EP