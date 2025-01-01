Privacy Law Institute's Eleventh Annual Institute on Privacy and Data Security Law

Leading privacy authorities Lisa Sotto, Aaron Simpson and Fred Cate will speak at the Privacy Law Institute "Eleventh Annual Institute on Privacy and Data Security Law" in New York City on June 21-22 and Chicago on July 19-20. The program will focus on critical issues of information privacy, security and data protection faced by all companies. It will cover developments on new law and compliance obligations to address the privacy and security implications of the information economy.

Sotto will speak on Security Breaches: Notification Challenges and Liability Risks on June 21, which will cover:

Addressing the ambiguities in state breach notification laws

Potential arguments for avoiding notification

Practical tips for navigating the breach notification process

Trends in security breach litigation: Is the liability risk expanding?

Corporate governance perspective: Liability for failure to protect corporate assets

The changing view of what constitutes recognizable harm to data subjects

Simpson will speak on Workplace Privacy: Developments in Monitoring, Surveillance, Background Checks and Remote Computing on June 22, which will cover:

Overview of federal and state laws impacting privacy in the workplace

Background screening of applicants and employees

Employee monitoring: Video and audio surveillance

Privacy tort actions brought by employees

At-home workers and related privacy risks

Use of social networking sites and blogs in the workplace

Cate will speak on The Big Picture: Looking Ahead from 50,000 Feet on July 20, which will cover: