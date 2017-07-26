Privacy Video Series: Information Security 101
July 26, 2017
Information Security 101
Global Privacy and Cybersecurity practice head and partner Lisa Sotto sits down with The Electronic Discovery Institute to discuss information security risks, threat actors and responding to a data breach. Knowing where cyber threats come from, ensuring your C-suite and Board of Directors are handling information security risks, and having a plan in place to respond to a data breach are essential for all companies.
- Legal Risks
- Types of Security Threats
- Responding to Data Breach
