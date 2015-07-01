In-Person London Seminar

Proposed EU General Data Protection Regulation: Preparing for Change

Wednesday, 1 July 2015

Join us for the next discussion in our series of seminars, Privacy in Practice, which examines current challenges in privacy and data protection and offers practical solutions to help organisations further develop their privacy programmes.

In this seminar, we will offer an update on the negotiations on the EU Data Protection Regulation, and highlight areas of the Regulation that are subject to intense negotiation. We will also begin to explore in detail how organisations can start to prepare for implementation.

By attending this seminar, you will:

Keep up-to-date with the latest developments on the EU Data Protection Regulation;

Develop an in-depth understanding of the outstanding issues in the Regulation; and

Be ready to brief your management team on how to prepare for the likely changes ahead.

When

Registration (and breakfast) from 8:30 a.m. GMT

Seminar at 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. GMT

Where

Hunton & Williams

30 St Mary Axe

London EC3A 8EP

Contact Vonny Chiu for more information.