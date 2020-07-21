Proposed Regulations for Section 45Q, An Overview and Discussion with the IRS

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

10:30 am–12:00 pm CDT

RSVP

Participants must be registered for each webinar in the series to receive the unique call-in details.

The IRS and Treasury issued the long-awaited Proposed Regulations for the Section 45Q tax credit for carbon capture and sequestration on June 2nd. The Proposed Regulations provide guidance on key issues such as the contractual requirements for capturing carbon and providing for its sale or disposal, the equipment that constitutes carbon capture equipment, the environmental standards for demonstrating secure geological storage, and the rules for recapturing the tax credit. The webinar will provide an overview of the key provisions of the Proposed Regulations with input from key IRS personnel who worked on the guidance.

Questions? Please contact Lauren Kibler at uhenergy@uh.edu.