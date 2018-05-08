“Protecting Your Board and C-Suite: Hot Topics in Directors and Officers Insurance Coverage,” Lunch and Learn CLE, Miami, FL

On May 8, 2018, Walter Andrews, Andrea DeField, Sergio Oehninger and Cary Steklof of the Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP Insurance Practice and Matt McDonald of Marsh, Inc. held a panel discussion focused on hot topic issues in Directors and Officer Liability (D&O) Insurance Coverage. The panel addressed:

Coverage for defense costs incurred in regulatory investigations;

Securities litigation trends in 2017 and what to expect in 2018;

How cyber security breaches impact directors and officers and how to effectively manage this risk through insurance;

Coverage (or lack thereof) for restitution and disgorgement claims; and

Procuring adequate insurance in the era of the “Me-Too” movement.