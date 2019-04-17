Reception to Honor Judge John D. Johnson
April 17, 2019
Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, in partnership with the Kozyak Minority Mentoring Foundation (KMMF), cordially invites you to a reception to celebrate the commission of a bust sculpted by renowned Florida artist Brian R. Owens, in honor of Judge John D. Johnson, a pioneer black judge in Miami-Dade County. The event will also raise support for KMMF summer fellowships.
Wednesday, April 17, 2019
5:30–7:30 pm
Historic Black Police Precinct Courthouse and Museum
480 NW 11th Street
Miami, FL 33136
Valet parking will be available.
Refreshments and hors d’oeuvres will be served.
Questions? Please contact Carolina Guerra Perez at cguerraperez@HuntonAK.com.