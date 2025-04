Reducing Litigation Risk in Commercial Contracts, Hunton & Williams CLE presentation

Please Join Us for a Webinar for Clients and Friends of Hunton & Williams LLP

Virginia court-approved contract provisions that can help minimize litigation exposure from business contracts.

Complimentary Webinar

Wednesday, October 3

1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET

The best opportunity for reducing business litigation risk is before a contract is finalized. This live webinar will examine several important contractual terms and conditions approved by Virginia courts that can help minimize litigation exposure in contract disputes.

Hunton & Williams LLP litigation partner, Arthur Schmalz, will be the primary instructor, assisted by partner Stephen Sayers and counsel Jill deGraffenreid.

This webinar qualifies for 1.0 hours of live, interactive Virginia MCLE credit.