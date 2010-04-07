Regulating Climate Change Without Legislation: Exploring Alternative Policy Options

Wednesday, April 7, 2010

9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Hunton & Williams

1900 K Street, NW, 12th Floor

Washington, DC 20006

With prospects for a federal climate change bill uncertain, attention is now focusing on proceedings before federal agencies, state regulators, and the courts. The Hunton & Williams climate change team, together with government and industry representatives, will discuss some recent developments in these new venues.

Breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. Space is limited.

A similar program exploring issues specific to the West Coast will be presented in Los Angeles in May. Details will follow.