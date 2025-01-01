Renewable and Alternative Energy – Growth and Challenges at the Women’s Energy Network Biennial Conference

Shemin V. Proctor, partner in the DC office, will be featured on a panel at the first Women’s Energy Network Biennial Conference. The Women’s Energy Network is an international organization of professional women who work across the energy value chain. This conference brings together members of the Appalachia, Houston, Greater Atlanta, North Texas, Southeast Louisiana, and Washington, DC chapters. The panel will discuss the future of alternative energy sources and the technological, economic and policy challenges that continue to pose risks to the successful development of renewable and alternative energy technology. The panelists will share their vision of the business case for renewable and alternative energy technology.