Renewable Energy and the 2009 Stimulus Act: Structures, Strategies and Opportunities

Join Hunton & Williams LLP for an in-depth seminar discussing the provisions of the newly enacted Stimulus Act. Participants will learn about strategies for structuring transactions and capitalizing on opportunities provided by the new legislation.

Panels will provide a detailed review of the energy tax credit and tax credit bond provisions, and the grant and loan guarantee provisions. In addition, the panels will explore and discuss different ways to structure the development and financing of renewable projects.

Time:

Thursday, March 12, 2009

7:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Networking reception to follow

Location:

Le Meridien

333 Battery Street

San Francisco, CA 94111