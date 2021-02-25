Retired D.C. Circuit Judge Thomas B. Griffith Presents Civic Charity: A Key to Legal Professionalism

Thursday, February 25, 2021

1:00-2:00 pm ET

Hunton Andrews Kurth is pleased to announce that former D.C. Circuit Judge Thomas B. Griffith has joined the firm as a special counsel in its issues and appeals practice. Appointed to the United States Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit in 2005, Judge Griffith served on the court for 15 years until his retirement in 2020. During his judicial tenure, Judge Griffith authored more than 200 opinions touching a wide range of issues, including administrative law, environmental law, energy law and congressional investigations. He is currently a Lecturer on Law at Harvard Law School.



We hope you will join us on February 25 from 1:00-2:00 ET as Judge Griffith and our Managing Partner, Wally Martinez, present Civic Charity: A Key to Legal Professionalism.



Topics will include:

Historical meaning of civility

How the Constitution provides a framework to agree and disagree in civil terms

Key lessons through historical examples of lawyers prioritizing national unity over individual views

Importance of citizenship by lawyers across regional, religious, racial and ideological boundaries

Obligation of lawyers to set the standard for civility in their communities and practice of law

How should we respond to incivility?

Speakers:

Judge Thomas B. Griffith , Special Counsel

, Special Counsel Wally Martinez, Managing Partner

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE ethics credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX and VA only. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules. Please be aware that due to various state bar closures, CLE accreditation will be delayed for the foreseeable future.



Questions? Please contact Pat Buttner at pbuttner@HuntonAK.com.