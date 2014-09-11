Rice Alliance – 12th Annual Energy and Clean Technology Venture Forum

The Rice Alliance's 12th Annual Energy and Clean Technology Venture Forum is the largest conference of its kind in the southwest. This event represents an opportunity to learn about the latest emerging technologies, meet investors and individuals from the energy and clean technology industry, learn about investment opportunities and promising companies seeking to expand their management team, as well networking with entrepreneurs, researchers, investment professional and business executives. The conference will include industry luminary speakers, investors and promising startups from across the U.S.