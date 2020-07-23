Please join Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP for a CLE webinar on

Schrems II: The Practical Implications for Businesses

Thursday, July 23, 2020

11:00–12:00 pm EDT

4:00–5:00 pm BST

5:00–6:00 pm CET

In one of the most important cases on global data transfers, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) will rule on the validity of the Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs) in the Schrems II case (case C-311/18) on July 16, 2020. Invalidation of the SCCs would leave businesses scrambling to find an alternative data transfer mechanism. But there may be significant practical challenges for businesses even if the SCCs survive.

Join us for an in-depth webinar on the case and its implications for businesses. Our Global Privacy and Cybersecurity practice leaders Lisa Sotto, Aaron Simpson, Bridget Treacy and David Dumont, and Centre for Information Policy Leadership President Bojana Bellamy, will assess the practical impact of Schrems, including:

Key findings of the Court and how the decision will impact global data transfers

The future of SCCs as a data transfer mechanism

Impact on other data transfer mechanisms, including Privacy Shield

Practical steps for businesses to consider

