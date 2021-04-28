SEC Disclosure Trends Webinar Series: SEC Reporting for Q1



Wednesday, April 28, 2021

12:00–12:30 pm ET

Join Hunton Andrews Kurth for a 30-minute discussion of disclosure trends, a summary of recent SEC rulemakings and enforcement activity, and other hot-button SEC topics for drafting upcoming Forms 10-Q. We’ll also take a look at the recent proliferation of ESG pronouncements from the SEC.

Speaker:

Scott H. Kimpel, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

Questions? Please contact Hannah Gardner at hgardner@HuntonAK.com.