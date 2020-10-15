SEC Disclosure Trends Webinar Series: SEC Reporting for Q3

Please join Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP for a CLE webinar on:

SEC Reporting for Q3

Thursday, October 15, 2020

1:00–1:30 pm ET

The SEC completed a busy quarter involving rulemaking and enforcement matters of interest to public companies on topics including Regulation S-K modernization (including human capital disclosure), MD&A disclosure, and Rule 14a-8.

Join Hunton Andrews Kurth for a 30-minute discussion of disclosure trends, a summary of recent SEC rulemakings and enforcement activity, and other hot-button SEC topics for upcoming quarterly reports.



Speaker:

Scott H. Kimpel, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

