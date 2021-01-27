Please join Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP for a webinar on:



SEC Reporting for Q4



Wednesday, January 27, 2021

1:00–1:45 pm ET

Despite the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has posed, the SEC was extraordinarily active on the rulemaking and enforcement front in 2020. These developments will have a direct impact on the preparation of public company annual reports.

Join Hunton Andrews Kurth for a 45-minute discussion of disclosure trends, a summary of recent SEC rulemakings and enforcement activity, and other hot-button SEC topics for drafting upcoming Forms 10-K. We’ll also look ahead to potential SEC priorities as the agency transitions into the new Administration.



Speaker:

Scott H. Kimpel, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth



Questions? Please contact Hannah Gardner at hgardner@HuntonAK.com.