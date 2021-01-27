SEC Disclosure Trends Webinar Series: SEC Reporting for Q4
January 27, 2021
Please join Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP for a webinar on:
SEC Reporting for Q4
Wednesday, January 27, 2021
1:00–1:45 pm ET
Despite the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has posed, the SEC was extraordinarily active on the rulemaking and enforcement front in 2020. These developments will have a direct impact on the preparation of public company annual reports.
Join Hunton Andrews Kurth for a 45-minute discussion of disclosure trends, a summary of recent SEC rulemakings and enforcement activity, and other hot-button SEC topics for drafting upcoming Forms 10-K. We’ll also look ahead to potential SEC priorities as the agency transitions into the new Administration.
Speaker:
- Scott H. Kimpel, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth
Questions? Please contact Hannah Gardner at hgardner@HuntonAK.com.
