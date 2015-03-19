Hunton & Williams LLP invites you to participate

Second Annual West Coast Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Conference

Thursday, March 19, 2015

9 am − 5 pm

Cocktail reception to follow

The W San Diego Hotel

421 West B Street

San Diego, CA 92101

Keynote Speaker:

Carey J. Fox,

Former SVP and General Counsel,

Santarus, Inc.

Featuring “Interacting with the FDA”

Q&A with Sheldon Bradshaw,

Former FDA Chief Counsel and Partner,

Hunton & Williams LLP

Hunton & Williams will seek CLE credits for this program in California. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to California CLE approval rules.

Conference complimentary.