Second Annual West Coast Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Conference
March 19, 2015
Hunton & Williams LLP invites you to participate
Second Annual West Coast Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Conference
Thursday, March 19, 2015
9 am − 5 pm
Cocktail reception to follow
The W San Diego Hotel
421 West B Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Keynote Speaker:
Carey J. Fox,
Former SVP and General Counsel,
Santarus, Inc.
Featuring “Interacting with the FDA”
Q&A with Sheldon Bradshaw,
Former FDA Chief Counsel and Partner,
Hunton & Williams LLP
Hunton & Williams will seek CLE credits for this program in California. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to California CLE approval rules.
Conference complimentary.
Sign Up for Email Updates