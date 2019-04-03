The Section 45Q tax credit for carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) has been a top priority of CCS supporters for several years. The federal tax credit was expanded for projects placed in service beginning in 2018 and is expected to significantly boost deployment of CCS across the US. The tax credit provides an important incentive and potential opportunity for emitting companies, oil and gas companies, and industrial users of carbon oxides.

Please join Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP for a timely CLE presentation on the newly expanded federal tax credit for the capture and sequestration of CO2.

Section 45Q Carbon Sequestration Tax Credit



Wednesday, April 3, 2019

11:30 am–1:00 pm



Hunton Andrews Kurth

600 Travis

Suite 4200

Houston, TX 77002



Speakers include:

David Lowman, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

Frederick Eames, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

Lunch will be provided.



CLE Credit

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX and VA. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules.



Questions? Please contact Stacy Benton.