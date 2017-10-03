Listen to the webinar presentation.

Securing Coverage for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Other Weather-Related Losses

Tuesday, October 3, 2017

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria have caused billions of dollars in damage and loss in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and elsewhere, and hurricane season does not end for two more months. Insurance will be a major part of the rebuilding and recovery. Policyholders should consider not only their own insurance for property damage and loss of business income, but also whether coverages issued to third parties and contingent coverages apply for losses due to service interruptions, denials of access and supply chain disruptions, among other things.

How can policyholders ensure maximum recovery on their insurance claims?

This webinar will answer that question and others, including:

What coverages apply?

How to submit and document property and business insurance claims and ensure compliance with any possible policy deadlines.

Tips for the best preparation of business interruption and related lost income claims and presenting them to your insurer.

How to avoid pitfalls and coverage issues that often arise in hurricane insurance claims.

Speakers:

Lorelie Masters, Partner, Hunton & Williams LLP

Michael Levine, Partner, Hunton & Williams LLP

Jill Dalton, Group Managing Director, Aon Risk Solutions

Moderator:

Andrea DeField, Associate, Hunton & Williams LLP