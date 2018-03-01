SEIA Finance & Tax Seminar

Thursday, March 1, 2018

8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

JP Morgan Chase Conference Center

383 Madison Avenue

New York, NY 10017

Please join Hunton & Williams LLP’s partners, Laura Ellen Jones and David S. Lowman, Jr. on Thursday, March 1 for the SEIA Finance & Tax Seminar. From 9:35 AM to 10:35 AM, David Lowman will take a deep-dive into how the new tax reform will impact the state of solar project finance, by understanding how key provisions in the new tax code regarding corporate tax rates, pass-through businesses, deductibility of interest, and the new Base Erosion Anti-Abuse Tax (BEAT) will impact solar deal structures. Laura Jones will moderate the seminar wrap-up and closing remarks. Immediately following the seminar, from 5:30 – 7:30 PM, a networking reception will be hosted at Hunton & Williams’ New York office located at 200 Park Avenue.