Seminar: Improving Hurricane Preparedness
September 24, 2018
Monday, September 24, 2018
5:30 pm
1450 Brickell Avenue, 14th Floor
Miami, FL 33131
Gain deeper insights on topics such as:
- Lessons learned from the 2017 and 2018 Hurricane Seasons;
- Complex Claims: quantification and measurement of property damage and business income loss to maximize recovery;
- Complying with policy conditions and policy deadlines;
- Avoiding coverage gaps and sources of common coverage disputes; and
- Resolving disputes through appraisal or litigation.
Speakers:
- Mark Gallagher, Willis Towers Watson - Forensic Accounting and Complex Claims
- Fred Zutel, Willis Towers Watson - Head of Corporate Risk & Broking, Florida
- Walter Andrews, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP - Head of Insurance Coverage Practice Group
- Andrea DeField, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP - Associate, Insurance Coverage Practice Group
