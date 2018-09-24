Seminar: Improving Hurricane Preparedness

September 24, 2018

Monday, September 24, 2018
5:30 pm

1450 Brickell Avenue, 14th Floor
Miami, FL 33131

Gain deeper insights on topics such as:

  • Lessons learned from the 2017 and 2018 Hurricane Seasons;
  • Complex Claims: quantification and measurement of property damage and business income loss to maximize recovery;
  • Complying with policy conditions and policy deadlines;
  • Avoiding coverage gaps and sources of common coverage disputes; and
  • Resolving disputes through appraisal or litigation.

Speakers:

  • Mark Gallagher, Willis Towers Watson - Forensic Accounting and Complex Claims
  • Fred Zutel, Willis Towers Watson - Head of Corporate Risk & Broking, Florida
  • Walter Andrews, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP - Head of Insurance Coverage Practice Group
  • Andrea DeField, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP - Associate, Insurance Coverage Practice Group
