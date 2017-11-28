Shareholder Proposals: New SEC Guidance

Hunton & Williams LLP invites in-house counsel, corporate secretaries and other governance professionals to join us for a complimentary webinar discussing the SEC staff’s newly issued Staff Legal Bulletin 14I regarding shareholder proposals.

Tuesday, November 28, 2017

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. (EST)

Partners Steve Haas and Scott Kimpel and senior associate Lawton Way will provide an overview of the new Staff Legal Bulletin, in particular discussing its guidance for excluding proposals on ordinary business grounds and economic relevance grounds. We will also summarize the SEC staff’s new guidance on proposals by proxy and for proposals including charts or other graphics. Drawing on our recent meeting with senior SEC staff, we will close our session by walking through several of the thorny interpretive issues that the guidance raises.

Questions? Please contact Marie Lowden at mlowden@HuntonAK.com or +1 804 788 8426.