Sixth Annual Latin America Forecast Event

Please join us for our annual event where we bring together influential thought leaders and key practitioners for a dynamic discussion about one of the most attractive but challenging markets for corporations: Latin America.

Thursday, May 18, 2017

Hunton & Williams LLP

2200 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Washington, DC 20037

Registration:

4:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Panel Discussion – Recent Developments Affecting Business Opportunities in Latin America

5:00 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.

Speakers

Miguel Bermejo –Miguel is currently the Managing Partner of Atlantico Capital Partners, LLC and was previously the CFO for the Americas of the FCC Group (www.fcc.es), a leading worldwide company in the Environmental Services, Water and Infrastructure markets.

– Rick is co-founder of Southern Cross Group and has been its President since 1998. He is a member of the firm’s Executive and Investment Committees, and has served as board member of Compañía General de Combustibles, MMCinemas, MorePharma, Javer, Planigrupo, Port of Barranquilla, and Estrella. Prior to founding Southern Cross, Rick served as head of Latin American Investment Banking for Smith Barney, head of Latin American Mergers & Acquisitions for Morgan Stanley and he was a founding partner of The Lodestar Group, a leverage buyout firm. Rick began his work in Latin America in 1975 working at 3M and Celanese Corporation in Brazil, Venezuela, Colombia, Mexico and Peru. Eric Farnsworth, Vice-President Council of the Americas and the Americas Society. Eric has led the Washington office of the Council of the Americas and the Americas Society since 2003, during which time the stature and influence of the organization has grown significantly. He has played an important thought leadership and advocacy role across the broad range of issues affecting U.S. relations with the Western Hemisphere, including economic development, trade, and energy; Asia-Latin American relations and broader BRICS and global governance issues; security; and democracy

Panel Discussion – Legal Challenges Inherent in Cross-Border Transactions in Latin America

6:00 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.

Speakers

José Tadeo Martinez , Lead Counsel, Inter-American Investment Corporation – José Tadeo is an international attorney with experience in transactional law and dispute resolution. He has been lead counsel in complex and diverse private international business transactions in over 130 IDB projects, in more than 20 Latin American and Caribbean jurisdictions, covering a portfolio of roughly US$1.9 billion.

Counsel at the Inter-American Investment Corporation (IIC). José Salaverria : José is General Counsel of CIFI (Corporación Interamericana para el Financiamiento de Infraestructura, S.A.) He is responsible of overseeing the general legal matters of the company, as well as attending to all corporate matters, policies, practices, operational procedures, articles of incorporation, by-laws and Shareholders’ Agreement.

Who Should Attend

In-house counsel and executives at multinational corporations who are already doing business in Latin America and/or are interested in becoming more involved in emerging markets; in-house counsel and executives at corporations looking into opportunities in Latin America. Officers, executives and counsel at multilateral organizations focused on private and public development projects in Latin America.

Complimentary program.

Cocktails and hors d'oeuvres to follow.







