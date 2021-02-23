Please join us for our next installment of the Letting Go of LIBOR webinar series:

SOFR Standpoint:

A LIBOR transition discussion with Scott Peng, Founder and CEO/CIO of Advocate Capital Management

Tuesday, February 23, 2021

12:30–1:15 pm ET

Hunton Andrews Kurth Counsel Tina Locatelli will moderate a fireside chat with Scott Peng, PhD, Founder and CEO/CIO of Advocate Capital Management, LLC. Scott has more than 25 years of investment experience on both the sell-side and the buy-side. Prior to founding Advocate, Scott held senior portfolio management, trading, strategy and risk advisory positions at several major investment banks and investment advisors. Scott is co-author of the book The Structured Note Market and has published extensively on global capital markets. During the global financial crisis, his analysis of interest rate market anomalies resulted in the report "Is LIBOR Broken?" which was featured on page one of the Wall Street Journal on April 16, 2008 and contributed to the global investigations into LIBOR that continue to this day.

Webinar participants will hear from Scott on topics such as:

Are you necessarily stuck with SOFR after LIBOR's demise?

Choosing the “right” replacement rate(s) for you

Bilateral swap counterparty vs cleared swap counterparty

Navigating the LIBOR transition

End of LIBOR action plans

And so much more...

Questions? Please contact Julia Sherertz at jsherertz@HuntonAK.com.