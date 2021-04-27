Please join us for our next installment of the Letting Go of LIBOR webinar series:

SOFR Standpoint Part II:

A LIBOR transition discussion with Marcus Burnett, Director, SOFR Academy LLC

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

12:15–1:00 pm ET

Hunton Andrews Kurth Counsel Tina Locatelli will moderate a fireside chat with Marcus Burnett, Director of SOFR Academy. Marcus is a former interest rate derivatives trader and recognized LIBOR transition industry leader in the United States and United Kingdom, assisting industry working groups, trade associations and financial market participants in planning and executing LIBOR transition programs across the G5 currencies. He is a member of the Bank of England sponsored Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates SONIA Regulatory Dependencies Task Force and ‘Tough Legacy’ Task Force, which are both chaired by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. Marcus founded SOFR Academy, an education technology firm, to empower people, organizations and communities to succeed through world-class learning. SOFR Academy’s panel of advisors includes leading academics from Harvard and MIT.



Webinar participants will hear from Marcus on topics such as:

Regulatory expectations for SOFR education

Challenges of using a risk-free rate as a LIBOR replacement

Best practices for LIBOR transition programs

And so much more...

Questions? Please contact Julia Sherertz at jsherertz@HuntonAK.com.