Advising the Board of Directors in an M&A Transaction: an Overview of the Board’s Responsibilities, PLI’s Mergers & Acquisitions 2018: Advanced Trends and Developments

Partner and Co-Head of M&A Steven Haas will moderate a panel of experienced deal lawyers to discuss the topic of “Advising the Board of Directors in an M&A Transaction: an Overview of the Board’s Responsibilities” at PLI’s Mergers & Acquisitions 2018: Advanced Trends and Developments program in New York City on January 11th, 2018. This two-day program brings top industry professionals together to discuss developments and highlight specific issues in public company mergers and acquisitions.