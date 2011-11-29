Please join us for the ABA Section of Litigation Intellectual Property Litigation Committee's November 2011 Intellectual Property Roundtable to discuss Strategic Implications of the Patent Reform Act of 2011.

Tuesday, November 29

12:00 Noon

After many years of debate, patent reform has finally arrived with President Obama's signing of the Leahy-Smith America Invents Act on September 16, 2011. While commentators disagree over the Act's merits, it is clear that patent reform will have far-reaching implications both in the USPTO and the courts. Our roundtable conversation, led by Brad Lennie, Partner at Hunton & Williams, will examine the key provisions affecting inventors, patent owners, accused infringers and attorneys.

Hunton & Williams LLP

2200 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

Washington, DC 20037

