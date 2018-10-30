Please join Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP and the Association of Corporate Counsel for an ethics CLE program

Superhuman Ethics: The Ethics of Industry and Issue Lawyering



Just as superhumans set aside their squabbling and differences to unite against a common enemy threatening to destroy Earth, so too lawyers and clients have learned the power and value of bringing together clients with a common interest. Competitors, customers and a myriad of other stakeholders often combine in either industry- or issue-specific coalitions, groups, consortiums and associations, and they often do so without incorporating or otherwise forming a separately recognized legal entity. Lawyers representing these unincorporated associations or the companies that join them must navigate a variety of twists and challenges that implicate duties under applicable professional rules.



Using superhumans as our inspiration, this 2-hour CLE will take on:

Who’s in charge and how to ensure that the lawyers can represent these unincorporated associations through “duly authorized constituents” consistent with Rule 1.13.

What are the scope and terms of representation of the unincorporated association?

Is all of the work for the unincorporated association legal work, and, if not, what are the implications?

How to manage confidentiality and privilege issues in the course of the representation consistent with the professional rules.

How to anticipate conflicts when representing on an industry- or issue-specific basis.

What are the considerations under the professional rules related to how the unincorporated association pays for legal services?

