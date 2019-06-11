The 2019 Women in Law Summit Series: Women, Diversity & Change

Hunton California Managing Partners Shannon S. Broome (San Francisco) and Ann Marie Mortimer (Los Angeles) will be featured speakers at the 2019 Women Diversity and Change Summit, which is part of the Center Force Women in Law Summit Series. They will speak together on “Dealing with Unconscious Bias & Discrimination” at the Roundtable Discussion. They join a cohort of dynamic women leaders in the California legal profession, comprising in-house counsel at major companies and law firm counsel. The Women Diversity and Change Summit explores how to create lasting change for women and minorities in the legal profession with topics such as: advocating for yourself and others, what are the best ways to deal with discrimination and unconscious bias, what can be done to increase diversity in leadership, techniques, and strategies to enhance your career and sponsor other women and minorities. To find out more about the summit, click here. To view the conference agenda, click here.

Date: Tues, June 11, 2019

Time: 7:30 am – 5:10 pm

Place: Parc 55 San Francisco, 55 Cyril Magnin Street, San Francisco, CA 94102