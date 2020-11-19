Please join Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP for a discussion on

The California Privacy Rights Act

Thursday, November 19, 2020

12:00–1:00 pm ET

California continues to lead the US in passing groundbreaking privacy legislation. On November 3, 2020, California voters approved ballot initiative Proposition 24, the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA). The CPRA amends the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (CCPA) to create new privacy rights and obligations in California, and to establish a new agency to enforce the CCPA.



In this program, our speakers will highlight how the CPRA revises the CCPA and how it may impact your organization. We also will discuss steps you can take now to prepare for the CPRA’s new requirements. Our speakers will address the following:

The current state of the CCPA

An overview of the CPRA’s requirements and new obligations imposed on businesses

How to update your CCPA compliance program to comply with the CPRA

