Please join Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP for a discussion on
The California Privacy Rights Act
Thursday, November 19, 2020
12:00–1:00 pm ET
California continues to lead the US in passing groundbreaking privacy legislation. On November 3, 2020, California voters approved ballot initiative Proposition 24, the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA). The CPRA amends the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (CCPA) to create new privacy rights and obligations in California, and to establish a new agency to enforce the CCPA.
In this program, our speakers will highlight how the CPRA revises the CCPA and how it may impact your organization. We also will discuss steps you can take now to prepare for the CPRA’s new requirements. Our speakers will address the following:
- The current state of the CCPA
- An overview of the CPRA’s requirements and new obligations imposed on businesses
- How to update your CCPA compliance program to comply with the CPRA
Speakers
- Brittany M. Bacon, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth
- Aaron P. Simpson, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth
- Lisa J. Sotto, Chair of the Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice, Hunton Andrews Kurth
