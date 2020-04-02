Please join Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP for a CLE webinar:

The CCPA Is Here—Are You Litigation-Ready?

Thursday, April 2, 2020

9:00–10:00 am PT

12:00–1:00 pm ET

Most companies have now developed a framework for compliance with the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (CCPA). Having a compliance program in place is critical, and that includes preparing for the inevitable onslaught of class action litigation that is coming.

During this program, our speakers will discuss the basis for lawsuits that can be brought under the CCPA and tactics for mitigating risk associated with these actions. In addition, we will address the draft modified regulations that the Attorney General issued in February.

Speakers:

Lisa J. Sotto , Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth Ann Marie Mortimer , Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth Jason J. Kim, Counsel, Hunton Andrews Kurth

