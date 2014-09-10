The Changing Corporate Law Landscape in Virginia
Coinciding with the recent release of the fifth edition of “Goolsby & Haas on Virginia Corporations” – the leading treatise on Virginia corporate law matters, this program will discuss significant recent developments in Virginia corporate law, including corporate governance. We will examine several important decisions recently rendered by Virginia courts, including cases involving the bankruptcy of LandAmerica and dissolution of The Disthene Group.
The program will also cover how the developments in Virginia corporate law and governance compare to nationwide trends, including increased federal regulations and the increasing power of institutional shareholders and shareholder activists. All attendees will receive a FREE copy of the latest edition of “Goolsby & Haas on Virginia Corporations.”
Speakers:
Allen Goolsby, Special Counsel
Hunton & Williams LLP
Steven M. Haas, Partner
Hunton & Williams LLP
Leon E. Roday
Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary
Genworth Financial Inc.
Date
Wednesday, September 10, 2014
Live in Richmond
By videoconference in McLean and Norfolk
Time
4:00 - 5:30 p.m.
A networking reception will immediately follow the program in Richmond and McLean.
Registration
RSVP by September 4.
Locations
Hunton & Williams LLP
Riverfront Plaza - East Tower
951 E. Byrd Street, 20th Floor
Richmond, VA 23219
804.788.8200
Hunton & Williams LLP
1751 Pinnacle Drive
Suite 1700, Tysons Corner
McLean, VA 222102
703.714.7400
Hunton & Williams LLP
500 East Main, Suite 1000
Norfolk, VA 23510
757.640.5300
(LIMITED SEATING)
CLE
WMACCA will apply for 1.5 hours of Virginia MCLE credit.
