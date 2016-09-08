The DOL’s New Overtime Rule and What Employers Should Do About It...Now, US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Please join Hunton & Williams LLP for a complimentary webinar

The DOL’s New Overtime Rule and What Employers Should Do About It...Now

Thursday, September 8, 2016

4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET

Presented by:

Roland Juarez, Partner

Emily Burkhardt Vicente, Partner

Ryan Glasgow, Partner

The DOL has now issued its long-awaited rule amending the salary requirement for white collar exemptions. Join us for a complimentary webinar to discuss the details of the new rule and, more importantly, steps that employers should pursue to minimize the impact of the new rule.