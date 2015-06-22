The Emerging Use of Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Energy & Mineral Law Foundation’s 36th Annual Institute

Energy & Mineral Law Foundation’s 36th Annual Institute

Location: Amelia Island, Florida

Date: June 21-23, 2015

Summary: This presentation will focus on the rapidly emerging use of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) (more commonly known as “drones”) by the energy industry to perform operational monitoring and inspections, safety and security, exploration and other important tasks related to their operations, and the regulatory implications related thereto. Many companies with large scale facilities, corridor or inear-type facilities, facilities spread out over a large area and/or remotely located facilities can (and are or soon will be looking to) benefit from the use of UAS.