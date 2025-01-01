The Energy Future: Navigating Energy Opportunities in the Age of Low Oil Prices and the Exportation of Natural Gas at the National Bar Association’s Energy Forum

On July 18, Shemin V. Proctor will join a panel of notable attorneys in the Energy Industry at the National Bar Association Energy Forum. The panel, entitled “The Energy Future: Navigating Energy Opportunities in the Age of Low Oil Prices and the Exportation of Natural Gas,” will focus on opportunities in the energy sector in the current climate of oil prices under $40/barrel, and discuss opportunities in the wake of the U.S. becoming a net natural gas exporter. Shemin will be joined by ​Sean P. Jamieson, Senior Counsel at Cheniere Energy, Inc.; Lonnie L. Johnson, Counsel at Exxon Mobil Corporation and Julius M. Redd, Associate at Beverage & Diamond, PC.