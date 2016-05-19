The Evolving World of Marketplace Lending
May 19, 2016
Thursday, May 19, 2016
5:00 – 6:30 p.m.
Hunton & Williams LLP
200 Park Avenue, 52nd Floor
New York, NY 10166
Hunton & Williams lawyers and industry experts will address opportunities and challenges facing marketplace lending platforms and investors. Topics will include:
- What banks & originators need to know about building successful programs with each other
- State and federal bank regulatory compliance/CFPB
- Privacy & data security laws
- Issues in securitization
- Outlook for future growth
Panelists
- Tara Elgie, Partner, Financial Services Litigation & Compliance, Hunton & Williams
- Cecelia Horner, Partner, Structured Finance & Securitization Tax and International Tax, Hunton & Williams
- Chris Howley, Managing Director, Sandler O’Neill + Partners
- Rosemary Kelley, Managing Director, Kroll Bond Rating Agency
- Richard Schafrann, Head of Capital Markets, Kabbage Inc.
- Brittany Bacon, Partner, Global Technology, Outsourcing & Privacy, Hunton & Williams
Moderated by Ed Douma, Partner, Structured Finance & Securitization, Hunton & Williams
Questions? Please contact Anna Carpenter, 704.378.4712.
