The Evolving World of Marketplace Lending

May 19, 2016

Thursday, May 19, 2016
5:00 – 6:30 p.m.

Hunton & Williams LLP

200 Park Avenue, 52nd Floor

New York, NY 10166

Hunton & Williams lawyers and industry experts will address opportunities and challenges facing marketplace lending platforms and investors. Topics will include:

  • What banks & originators need to know about building successful programs with each other
  • State and federal bank regulatory compliance/CFPB
  • Privacy & data security laws
  • Issues in securitization
  • Outlook for future growth

Panelists

  • Tara Elgie, Partner, Financial Services Litigation & Compliance, Hunton & Williams
  • Cecelia Horner, Partner, Structured Finance & Securitization Tax and International Tax, Hunton & Williams
  • Chris Howley, Managing Director, Sandler O’Neill + Partners
  • Rosemary Kelley, Managing Director, Kroll Bond Rating Agency
  • Richard Schafrann, Head of Capital Markets, Kabbage Inc.
  • Brittany Bacon, Partner, Global Technology, Outsourcing & Privacy, Hunton & Williams

Moderated by Ed Douma, Partner, Structured Finance & Securitization, Hunton & Williams

Questions? Please contact Anna Carpenter, 704.378.4712.

